A glimpse at United States Antimony Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) closed at $0.41 up 13.83% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0498 from its previous closing price. On the day, 903947 shares were traded. UAMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4340 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3506.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United States Antimony Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Bardswich Lloyd bought 5,000 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 1,915 led to the insider holds 252,727 shares of the business.

Bardswich Lloyd bought 10,000 shares of UAMY for $3,855 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 247,727 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Bardswich Lloyd, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,544 and bolstered with 237,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAMY has reached a high of $0.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3622, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4326.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UAMY has traded an average of 211.99K shares per day and 376.1k over the past ten days. A total of 106.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.07M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UAMY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.