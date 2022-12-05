A Stock You Should Be Looking At: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)

After finishing at $41.46 in the prior trading day, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) closed at $42.42, up 2.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922930 shares were traded. AEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $44 from $42 previously.

On July 22, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $43 to $38.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Lorenzen Jeffrey D sold 25,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,078 led to the insider holds 36,439 shares of the business.

Neugent Gerard D. sold 4,237 shares of AEL for $147,607 on May 16. The Director now owns 51,003 shares after completing the transaction at $34.84 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Grensteiner Ronald James, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 9,188 shares for $38.31 each. As a result, the insider received 352,023 and left with 89,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEL has reached a high of $44.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 605.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 499.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.19M. Shares short for AEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 2.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AEL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 2.50% for AEL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 25, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.74. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.56B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.