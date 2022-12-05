A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

The price of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) closed at $16.10 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $16.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990813 shares were traded.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LBRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $25.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Wright Christopher A sold 50,000 shares for $16.31 per share. The transaction valued at 815,500 led to the insider holds 3,137,339 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 4,776 shares of LBRT for $86,398 on Nov 11. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,187,339 shares after completing the transaction at $18.09 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $17.81 each. As a result, the insider received 106,860 and left with 3,192,115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $20.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LBRT traded on average about 2.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 185.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.62M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 7.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LBRT is 0.20, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $683.74M, an estimated increase of 74.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 55.90% less than the figure of $74.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.47B, up 66.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.52B and the low estimate is $4.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.