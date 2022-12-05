A Stock You Should Be Looking At: MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

After finishing at $1.90 in the prior trading day, MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) closed at $1.92, up 1.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995980 shares were traded. MKTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MKTW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Hodgson Riaan bought 30,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 67,038 led to the insider holds 151,689 shares of the business.

Hodgson Riaan bought 26,149 shares of MKTW for $55,786 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 121,689 shares after completing the transaction at $2.13 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Stansberry Frank Porter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 38,128 shares for $2.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,939 and bolstered with 1,570,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MarketWise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKTW has reached a high of $7.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3445, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2754.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 128.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 239.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 319.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.32M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 612.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $119.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.4M to a low estimate of $111.3M. As of the current estimate, MarketWise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.7M, an estimated decrease of -17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.28M, a decrease of -15.90% over than the figure of -$17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $522.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $481.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $508.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $549.18M, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $522.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $578.49M and the low estimate is $476M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.