An average trading volume for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $121.75 in the prior trading day, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) closed at $125.39, up 2.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2355034 shares were traded. ASND stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $174.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 212.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASND has reached a high of $147.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 480.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 577.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.86M. Shares short for ASND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.07M with a Short Ratio of 9.76M, compared to 8.48M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.18 and a low estimate of -$2.63, while EPS last year was -$1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.61, with high estimates of -$2.2 and low estimates of -$3.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.08 and -$10.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.91. EPS for the following year is -$9.18, with 13 analysts recommending between -$6.17 and -$11.09.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $8.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.1M to a low estimate of $6.05M. As of the current estimate, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s year-ago sales were $1.29M, an estimated increase of 594.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.77M, an increase of 147.50% less than the figure of $594.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.07M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.19M, up 336.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.76M and the low estimate is $61.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 254.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.