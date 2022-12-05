An average trading volume for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $34.65 in the prior trading day, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed at $33.24, down -4.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1318221 shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAKE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on December 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $35 from $37 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $52.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought 500 shares for $34.51 per share. The transaction valued at 17,255 led to the insider holds 15,101 shares of the business.

CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought 400 shares of CAKE for $16,276 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 5,716 shares after completing the transaction at $40.69 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $42.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,025 and bolstered with 14,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $44.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 992.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 851.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.74M. Insiders hold about 7.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.96M, compared to 7.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.27% and a Short% of Float of 19.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CAKE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%. The current Payout Ratio is 54.70% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $799.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $808M to a low estimate of $791.18M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $762.63M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $899.25M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $916.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882.1M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.