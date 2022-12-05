An investigation into Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $65.56 in the prior trading day, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) closed at $63.58, down -3.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1735600 shares were traded. FBHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FBHS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $62 from $90 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when MACKAY A D DAVID sold 2,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 120,000 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Thomas Martin sold 4,262 shares of FBHS for $380,531 on Feb 07. The SVP Ops &Supply Chain Strategy now owns 23,683 shares after completing the transaction at $89.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBHS has reached a high of $108.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 129.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FBHS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 2.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FBHS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.98, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.45 and $6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.3. EPS for the following year is $5.95, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.84 and $5.15.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $1.94B. As of the current estimate, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, a decrease of -6.60% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.66B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.35B and the low estimate is $7.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.