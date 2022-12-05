An investigation into Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s technical aspects

The price of Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) closed at $65.84 in the last session, up 0.27% from day before closing price of $65.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919680 shares were traded. MTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Ehrman Monika U bought 200 shares for $51.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,302 led to the insider holds 27,963 shares of the business.

Macalik Robert T bought 1,500 shares of MTDR for $53,250 on Dec 15. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 28,675 shares after completing the transaction at $35.50 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Adams Craig N, who serves as the EVP, COO – Land, Legal & Admin of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $35.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,100 and bolstered with 169,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Matador’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has reached a high of $73.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTDR traded on average about 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 753.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.12M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 8.32M, compared to 8.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MTDR is 0.40, which was 0.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $3.23 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.11 and $9.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.67. EPS for the following year is $9.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.66 and $7.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $733.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $818.8M to a low estimate of $666M. As of the current estimate, Matador Resources Company’s year-ago sales were $566.36M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.38M, an increase of 30.50% over than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $873.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $626.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 83.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.53B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.