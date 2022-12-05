An investigation into Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $71.19 in the prior trading day, Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) closed at $68.74, down -3.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827733 shares were traded. SR stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $78 from $74 previously.

On April 18, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $61 to $79.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $71.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Rasche Steven P bought 1,703 shares for $24.09 per share. The transaction valued at 41,032 led to the insider holds 9,500 shares of the business.

Woodard Adam W. sold 2,211 shares of SR for $164,406 on May 10. The Treasurer now owns 1,327 shares after completing the transaction at $74.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Spire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SR has reached a high of $79.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 290.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 329.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.95M. Insiders hold about 2.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 2.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.52, compared to 2.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.40. The current Payout Ratio is 51.70% for SR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.88. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.56 and $4.27.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $275.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $315.44M to a low estimate of $245M. As of the current estimate, Spire Inc.’s year-ago sales were $290.2M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.