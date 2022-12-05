An investigation into Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)’s technical aspects

The price of Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) closed at $19.58 in the last session, up 1.19% from day before closing price of $19.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1374537 shares were traded. VNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 18, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $29.

On July 08, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J bought 2,000 shares for $18.77 per share. The transaction valued at 37,532 led to the insider holds 16,850 shares of the business.

Aga Anshooman bought 1,000 shares of VNT for $18,515 on Nov 09. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $18.52 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Morelli Mark D, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $17.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,840 and bolstered with 346,424 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNT has reached a high of $32.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VNT traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.41M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 2.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VNT is 0.10, which was 0.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.22. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.