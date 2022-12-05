An overall feel about Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) closed at $53.07 up 5.17% from its previous closing price of $50.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594521 shares were traded. HI stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.26.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hillenbrand Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on October 14, 2020, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On July 15, 2019, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $43.

On May 21, 2019, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2019, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H sold 12,813 shares for $50.38 per share. The transaction valued at 645,519 led to the insider holds 46,327 shares of the business.

Whitted J Michael sold 3,049 shares of HI for $153,792 on Dec 01. The Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev now owns 16,777 shares after completing the transaction at $50.44 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Whitted J Michael, who serves as the Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev of the company, sold 603 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 30,150 and left with 19,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hillenbrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HI has reached a high of $54.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HI has traded an average of 400.79K shares per day and 320.16k over the past ten days. A total of 69.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.12M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HI is 0.87, from 0.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $4.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.34 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $728.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $740.45M to a low estimate of $710.9M. As of the current estimate, Hillenbrand Inc.’s year-ago sales were $754.9M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.86B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.