An overall feel about Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Sonos Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.15, up 1.62% from its previous closing price of $17.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1278554 shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SONO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On August 16, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $50.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on February 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Coles Joanna sold 905 shares for $21.77 per share. The transaction valued at 19,702 led to the insider holds 21,097 shares of the business.

Spence Patrick sold 65,237 shares of SONO for $1,236,743 on Jul 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 727,690 shares after completing the transaction at $18.96 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, Coles Joanna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 905 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 18,100 and left with 22,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sonos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $32.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SONO traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 9.77M, compared to 8.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $302.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.11M to a low estimate of $294.43M. As of the current estimate, Sonos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $359.54M, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, up 1.20% from the average estimate.