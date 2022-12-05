An overall feel about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) closed at $7.52 down -6.82% from its previous closing price of $8.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957926 shares were traded. SCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Steelcase Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Sidoti Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Armbruster Sara E bought 5,735 shares for $6.83 per share. The transaction valued at 39,164 led to the insider holds 498,511 shares of the business.

O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S sold 30,000 shares of SCS for $337,923 on Aug 03. The SVP, CAO, GC and Secretary now owns 288,388 shares after completing the transaction at $11.26 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Niemann Jennifer C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,900 shares for $11.98 each. As a result, the insider received 46,708 and left with 19,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steelcase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCS has reached a high of $12.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCS has traded an average of 983.69K shares per day and 623.09k over the past ten days. A total of 112.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.18M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 4.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCS is 0.40, from 0.37 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80. The current Payout Ratio is 434.00% for SCS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.28B and the low estimate is $3.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.