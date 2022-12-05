Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO): Selected Notes

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) closed the day trading at $9.94 up 1.43% from the previous closing price of $9.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826480 shares were traded. DO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.56.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DO traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DO traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 100.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 4.3M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.45 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $805M and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.