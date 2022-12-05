Analysis of OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF): Selected Notes

The closing price of OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) was $39.49 for the day, up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $39.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561657 shares were traded. OMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OMF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $40 from $65 previously.

On October 08, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on October 08, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,150 shares for $37.08 per share. The transaction valued at 42,642 led to the insider holds 337,936 shares of the business.

Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,000 shares of OMF for $40,233 on May 20. The President and CEO now owns 349,612 shares after completing the transaction at $40.23 per share. On May 10, another insider, Shulman Douglas H., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $40.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,604 and bolstered with 348,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OneMain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMF has reached a high of $55.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.05.

Shares Statistics:

OMF traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 769.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OMF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 5.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, OMF has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.31. EPS for the following year is $7.15, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.27 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $940M to a low estimate of $896M. As of the current estimate, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $886M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $940.75M, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $848M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.