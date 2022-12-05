Analysis of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ): Selected Notes

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) closed the day trading at $9.80 down -4.02% from the previous closing price of $10.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1213662 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SUZ, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SUZ traded about 1.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SUZ traded about 2.01M shares per day. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Shares short for SUZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 633.87k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

SUZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.14, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.