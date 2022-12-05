Are analysts optimistic about Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s (AMEX:USAS) stock?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) closed the day trading at $0.55 up 8.87% from the previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0451 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743215 shares were traded. USAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4885.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of USAS, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USAS has reached a high of $1.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4724, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6884.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, USAS traded about 351.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, USAS traded about 280.3k shares per day. Insiders hold about 4.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.92% stake in the company. Shares short for USAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 4.14M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.8M, up 113.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $148.99M and the low estimate is $111M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.