Are analysts optimistic about XPO Logistics Inc.’s (NYSE:XPO) stock?

The closing price of XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) was $38.14 for the day, up 1.76% from the previous closing price of $37.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935705 shares were traded. XPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $78 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,061,029 shares for $55.17 per share. The transaction valued at 279,216,970 led to the insider holds 1,300,701 shares of the business.

BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 50,000 shares of XPO for $2,674,338 on Jul 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,361,730 shares after completing the transaction at $53.49 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $51.29 each. As a result, the insider received 2,564,723 and left with 6,411,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XPO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPO has reached a high of $48.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.50.

Shares Statistics:

XPO traded an average of 2.34M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.36M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XPO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 3.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.86 and $5.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, XPO Logistics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.27B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12B, a decrease of -7.30% less than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.91B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.81B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.22B and the low estimate is $11.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.