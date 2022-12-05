Are Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) closed at $14.00 up 1.97% from its previous closing price of $13.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1661845 shares were traded. DNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.59.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On July 06, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $17.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC sold 8,287,846 shares for $13.40 per share. The transaction valued at 111,098,576 led to the insider holds 49,579,771 shares of the business.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC sold 8,287,846 shares of DNB for $111,098,576 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 49,579,771 shares after completing the transaction at $13.40 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, Cannae Holdings, Inc., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,357,665 shares for $13.65 each. As a result, the insider received 18,532,127 and left with 79,048,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNB has reached a high of $20.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DNB has traded an average of 1.91M shares per day and 2M over the past ten days. A total of 429.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.69M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.8M with a Short Ratio of 11.13M, compared to 11.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.