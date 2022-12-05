Are e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock clocked out at $55.26, down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $55.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734399 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

On October 11, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $46.

On September 14, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when AMIN TARANG sold 16,664 shares for $49.37 per share. The transaction valued at 822,713 led to the insider holds 355,673 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 39,744 shares of ELF for $1,969,673 on Nov 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 347,496 shares after completing the transaction at $49.56 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, AMIN TARANG, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $46.01 each. As a result, the insider received 4,601,046 and left with 347,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $56.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELF traded 681.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 647.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $478.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $450M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $459.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $498.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522.4M and the low estimate is $472.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.