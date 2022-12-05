Are EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) closed at $16.32 down -4.78% from its previous closing price of $17.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757490 shares were traded. ESMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.24.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EngageSmart Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 09, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $35.50 previously.

On November 30, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Seltzer Jonathan Cole sold 8,334 shares for $19.89 per share. The transaction valued at 165,763 led to the insider holds 2,720 shares of the business.

Bennett Robert Paul sold 28,000 shares of ESMT for $546,840 on Oct 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 980,978 shares after completing the transaction at $19.53 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, Bennett Robert Paul, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $19.53 each. As a result, the insider received 273,420 and left with 1,126,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EngageSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 187.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 64.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESMT has reached a high of $25.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESMT has traded an average of 541.57K shares per day and 395.27k over the past ten days. A total of 164.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.58M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $74.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $78.45M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, EngageSmart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.71M, an estimated increase of 42.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.21M, an increase of 31.80% less than the figure of $42.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $304.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $297.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.28M, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $393.86M and the low estimate is $357.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.