Are Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $30.65, up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $30.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686184 shares were traded. GO stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $33 from $29 previously.

On July 06, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $43.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Gray Lindsay E. sold 1,535 shares for $30.86 per share. The transaction valued at 47,370 led to the insider holds 17,063 shares of the business.

Herman Thomas F sold 2,000 shares of GO for $63,383 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 39,400 shares after completing the transaction at $31.69 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Wilson Steven K., who serves as the SVP, Chief Purchasing Officer of the company, sold 5,556 shares for $31.49 each. As a result, the insider received 174,958 and left with 155,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grocery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GO traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 6.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 9.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.