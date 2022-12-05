Are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) closed at $2.99 up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $2.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1458232 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0152 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8650.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2020, Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 12, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.25 to $4.35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8573.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SVM has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 176.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.93M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 5.35M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SVM is 0.03, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $213.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.92M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $194.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.9M and the low estimate is $189.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.