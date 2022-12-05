As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) offers stability

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) closed the day trading at $3.38 up 9.39% from the previous closing price of $3.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34629352 shares were traded. CS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2100.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CS has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1810, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9160.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CS traded about 20.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CS traded about 24.16M shares per day. A total of 2.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.58M with a Short Ratio of 13.72M, compared to 10.83M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

CS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.