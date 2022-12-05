As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, General Mills Inc. (GIS) offers stability

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) closed the day trading at $86.52 up 1.29% from the previous closing price of $85.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3125619 shares were traded. GIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GIS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $69.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when OGrady Shawn P sold 20,019 shares for $82.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,651,568 led to the insider holds 69,042 shares of the business.

Cordani David sold 26,100 shares of GIS for $1,988,423 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 15,976 shares after completing the transaction at $76.18 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, OGrady Shawn P, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 32,114 shares for $80.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,585,177 and left with 76,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIS has reached a high of $86.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GIS traded about 4.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GIS traded about 4.11M shares per day. A total of 600.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 592.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.36M with a Short Ratio of 15.01M, compared to 14.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Dividends & Splits

GIS’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.16, up from 2.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58. The current Payout Ratio is 43.10% for GIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.34, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $4.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.99B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.55B and the low estimate is $19.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.