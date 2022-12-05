Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) closed at $217.28 in the last session, down -0.59% from day before closing price of $218.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 784468 shares were traded. CAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 24, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $230 to $231.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on April 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $164 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Rankin Patrick K sold 10,000 shares for $230.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,300,500 led to the insider holds 41,935 shares of the business.

Sera Jean M sold 4,172 shares of CAR for $979,377 on Nov 03. The SVP, GC, CCO & Corp. Sec. now owns 18,535 shares after completing the transaction at $234.75 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Linnen Edward P, who serves as the EVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $220.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,987,020 and left with 36,468 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAR has reached a high of $327.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 199.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAR traded on average about 996.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 700.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.70M. Shares short for CAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.65M, compared to 4.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.65% and a Short% of Float of 24.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $14.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $15.36 and a low estimate of $13.91, while EPS last year was $10.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.26, with high estimates of $6.93 and low estimates of $3.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $48.22 and $43.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $45.86. EPS for the following year is $22.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $23.84 and $19.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.23B. As of the current estimate, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.71B, an estimated increase of 28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.61B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.47B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.7B and the low estimate is $10.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.