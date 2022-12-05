CNX (CNX Resources Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) closed at $17.10 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $17.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2607661 shares were traded. CNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CNX Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1944.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 19, 2022, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $23 from $25 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNX has reached a high of $24.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNX has traded an average of 3.09M shares per day and 2.44M over the past ten days. A total of 187.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.83M. Insiders hold about 3.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.34M with a Short Ratio of 26.74M, compared to 29.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.07% and a Short% of Float of 24.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $531.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $584M to a low estimate of $463.6M. As of the current estimate, CNX Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $880.55M, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $635.81M, a decrease of -19.60% over than the figure of -$39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $805.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $517.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.28B, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.