Considering Cognex Corporation (CGNX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) closed at $50.76 in the last session, up 0.32% from day before closing price of $50.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888802 shares were traded. CGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $50 from $55 previously.

On August 12, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on August 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when SUN ANTHONY sold 30,000 shares for $50.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,441 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PARROTTE DIANNE M bought 3,000 shares of CGNX for $138,000 on May 12. The Director now owns 3,608 shares after completing the transaction at $46.00 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, ALIAS PATRICK, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 427 shares for $63.75 each. As a result, the insider received 27,221 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cognex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNX has reached a high of $80.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGNX traded on average about 927.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.84M. Insiders hold about 3.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 5.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CGNX is 0.28, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.37. The current Payout Ratio is 21.20% for CGNX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $929.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $978.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $941.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.