Considering Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) closed at $25.31 in the last session, up 0.44% from day before closing price of $25.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1486405 shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LAC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 52.10 and its Current Ratio is at 52.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $40.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LAC traded on average about 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.55M. Insiders hold about 16.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.99M, compared to 8.94M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $0.11.