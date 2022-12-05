Considering ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $71.61 in the prior trading day, ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) closed at $72.84, up 1.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 830132 shares were traded. OGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.55.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 377.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $80 from $89 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Guggenheim Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $64.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A sold 800 shares for $76.58 per share. The transaction valued at 61,264 led to the insider holds 10,019 shares of the business.

Hutchinson Michael G sold 750 shares of OGS for $64,590 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 12,768 shares after completing the transaction at $86.12 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.94B and an Enterprise Value of 7.04B. As of this moment, ONE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OGS is 0.61, which has changed by 4.66% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -11.32% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OGS has reached a high of $92.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 341.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 510.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OGS as of Nov 14, 2022 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.82M on Oct 13, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OGS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.44, compared to 2.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.08 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.33.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $438.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $670.5M to a low estimate of $71.47M. As of the current estimate, ONE Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $593.74M, an estimated decrease of -26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $811.4M, a decrease of -16.50% over than the figure of -$26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $971.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $707.67M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.