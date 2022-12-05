Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) closed the day trading at $1.94 up 21.25% from the previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679405 shares were traded. CYTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1001 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYTH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Ostronic Francis Patrick bought 5,000 shares for $1.76 per share. The transaction valued at 8,800 led to the insider holds 150,687 shares of the business.

Ostronic Francis Patrick bought 5,000 shares of CYTH for $10,199 on May 20. The Director now owns 138,525 shares after completing the transaction at $2.04 per share. On May 16, another insider, TATE JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $2.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,354 and bolstered with 32,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTH has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2462.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYTH traded about 47.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYTH traded about 164.13k shares per day. A total of 8.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.61M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 3.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.83 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$1.72.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $620k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $620k to a low estimate of $620k. As of the current estimate, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $404k, an estimated increase of 53.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $640k, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $53.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $640k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $640k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59M, up 50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85M and the low estimate is $2.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.