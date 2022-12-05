EGY (VAALCO Energy Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed at $5.39 in the last session, up 3.45% from day before closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1975323 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.13.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EGY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 24, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Bain Ronald Y bought 4,250 shares for $5.55 per share. The transaction valued at 23,588 led to the insider holds 24,808 shares of the business.

Pruckl Thor sold 37,337 shares of EGY for $199,380 on Nov 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 96,238 shares after completing the transaction at $5.34 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Maxwell George W.M., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 111,400 and bolstered with 128,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EGY traded on average about 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.00M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 5.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $323.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171.05M, up 89.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442.42M and the low estimate is $442.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.