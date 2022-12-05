Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) was $47.82 for the day, down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $48.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558029 shares were traded. GKOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GKOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when Kliman Gilbert H sold 3,362 shares for $53.01 per share. The transaction valued at 178,229 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GKOS has reached a high of $64.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.72.

Shares Statistics:

GKOS traded an average of 509.61K shares per day over the past three months and 355.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.82M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GKOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 3.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.74% and a Short% of Float of 14.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.02 and -$2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.3M to a low estimate of $67M. As of the current estimate, Glaukos Corporation’s year-ago sales were $74.71M, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.36M, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GKOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $277.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $294.01M, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $313.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $318.08M and the low estimate is $305.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.