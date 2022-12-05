High Tide Inc. (HITI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) closed the day trading at $1.75 down -2.78% from the previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508169 shares were traded. HITI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HITI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HITI has reached a high of $5.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4309.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HITI traded about 304.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HITI traded about 474.24k shares per day. A total of 70.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.67M. Insiders hold about 9.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.82% stake in the company. Shares short for HITI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 227.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 209.13k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $74.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.43M to a low estimate of $74.43M. As of the current estimate, High Tide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43M, an estimated increase of 73.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.23M, an increase of 44.50% less than the figure of $73.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.23M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HITI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $257.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.58M, up 78.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $347.46M and the low estimate is $347.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.