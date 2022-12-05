How is cbdMD Inc.’s (AMEX: YCBD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.28 in the prior trading day, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) closed at $0.32, up 17.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0474 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853738 shares were traded. YCBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3239 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2755.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YCBD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YCBD has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2672, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5203.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 234.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 258.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.59M. Insiders hold about 32.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.50% stake in the company. Shares short for YCBD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YCBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.48M, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.6M and the low estimate is $50.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.