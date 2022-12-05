How is Dycom Industries Inc.’s (NYSE: DY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) closed at $91.09 in the last session, up 3.03% from day before closing price of $88.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706319 shares were traded. DY stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

On August 23, 2021, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $90.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $88.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when DUKE DWIGHT B sold 4,534 shares for $103.69 per share. The transaction valued at 470,130 led to the insider holds 39,139 shares of the business.

VILLAVERDE SHARON sold 750 shares of DY for $75,008 on Oct 03. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 7,579 shares after completing the transaction at $100.01 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, DeFerrari H Andrew, who serves as the Sr. VP & CFO of the company, sold 27,007 shares for $111.96 each. As a result, the insider received 3,023,827 and left with 153,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dycom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DY has reached a high of $122.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DY traded on average about 368.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 862.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.33M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.36 and $4.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.