How is Light & Wonder Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LNW) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) closed at $63.73 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $64.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667292 shares were traded. LNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LNW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Macquarie on November 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $69 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 27,500 shares for $52.69 per share. The transaction valued at 1,449,041 led to the insider holds 9,422,122 shares of the business.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of LNW for $2,085,992 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 9,449,622 shares after completing the transaction at $52.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNW has reached a high of $70.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LNW traded on average about 703.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 602.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LNW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 6.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $36.16 and $34.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $35.62. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $624.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $639.2M to a low estimate of $602M. As of the current estimate, Light & Wonder Inc.’s year-ago sales were $778.02M, an estimated decrease of -19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.72M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of -$19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $657.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $643M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.15B, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.72B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.