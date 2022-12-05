How is Southern Copper Corporation’s (NYSE: SCCO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $61.46 in the prior trading day, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) closed at $61.97, up 0.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785313 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $54.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $51 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 200,000 shares for $74.94 per share. The transaction valued at 14,987,600 led to the insider holds 374,966 shares of the business.

VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 100,000 shares of SCCO for $7,497,300 on Mar 10. The Chairman of the Board now owns 574,966 shares after completing the transaction at $74.97 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, who serves as the Chairman of the Board of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $74.87 each. As a result, the insider received 3,743,350 and left with 674,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $79.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 773.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.47M with a Short Ratio of 7.25M, compared to 6.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.70, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.90. The current Payout Ratio is 120.40% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $5 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.93B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.38B and the low estimate is $9.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.