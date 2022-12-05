I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

After finishing at $503.86 in the prior trading day, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) closed at $494.53, down -1.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3623545 shares were traded. COST stock price reached its highest trading level at $498.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $492.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 108.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $490 from $600 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $525 to $579.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $606 to $603.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Miller Russell D sold 1,000 shares for $483.58 per share. The transaction valued at 483,578 led to the insider holds 11,593 shares of the business.

Adamo Claudine sold 2,000 shares of COST for $991,947 on Oct 26. The Executive Vice President now owns 5,685 shares after completing the transaction at $495.97 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, GALANTI RICHARD A, who serves as the Executive VP and CFO of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $477.65 each. As a result, the insider received 716,470 and left with 27,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Costco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COST has reached a high of $612.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $406.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 494.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 513.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 443.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.63M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for COST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.62M, compared to 4.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COST’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.80, compared to 3.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84. The current Payout Ratio is 24.80% for COST, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 13, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 25 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.77 and a low estimate of $2.64, while EPS last year was $2.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.3, with high estimates of $4.01 and low estimates of $3.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.24 and $13.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.59. EPS for the following year is $16.18, with 28 analysts recommending between $19.91 and $14.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $231.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $245.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.95B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270.23B and the low estimate is $252.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.