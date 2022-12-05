I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK).

The price of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) closed at $14.69 in the last session, up 1.73% from day before closing price of $14.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592248 shares were traded. GNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On August 03, 2022, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when REGAN ARTHUR L sold 22,887 shares for $15.82 per share. The transaction valued at 362,020 led to the insider holds 74,781 shares of the business.

REGAN ARTHUR L sold 62,512 shares of GNK for $978,313 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 55,824 shares after completing the transaction at $15.65 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Adamo Joseph, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 75 shares for $17.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,321 and left with 6,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNK has reached a high of $27.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNK traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 859.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.76M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GNK is 3.12, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.46%. The current Payout Ratio is 40.40% for GNK, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.28 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.19 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $111.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.7M to a low estimate of $87.62M. As of the current estimate, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s year-ago sales were $120.09M, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.36M, a decrease of -40.90% less than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.92M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $478.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.13M, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525.35M and the low estimate is $276.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.