I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY).

The price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) closed at $3.52 in the last session, down -2.76% from day before closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4439764 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5050.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 130.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9436, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5119.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HMY traded on average about 6.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 612.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.47M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.29M with a Short Ratio of 13.78M, compared to 16.39M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HMY is 0.04, which was 1.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 30.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.