I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX).

After finishing at $2.11 in the prior trading day, Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) closed at $1.35, down -36.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.7600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1356878 shares were traded. THTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On July 29, 2021, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THTX has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3031.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 235.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 166.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.76M. Insiders hold about 1.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.36% stake in the company. Shares short for THTX as of Nov 14, 2022 were 96.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 88.1k on Oct 13, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $21.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23M to a low estimate of $20.9M. As of the current estimate, Theratechnologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.75M, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.9M, an increase of 18.00% over than the figure of $16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.82M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $97.28M and the low estimate is $93.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.