In spite of Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Amazon.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at $94.13, down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $95.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72234119 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMZN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $118.

On October 28, 2022, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $150 to $130.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on October 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Reynolds Shelley sold 3,500 shares for $94.00 per share. The transaction valued at 329,000 led to the insider holds 119,780 shares of the business.

Herrington Douglas J sold 7,456 shares of AMZN for $700,864 on Nov 21. The CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores now owns 533,435 shares after completing the transaction at $94.00 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Zapolsky David, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 8,380 shares for $94.00 each. As a result, the insider received 787,720 and left with 76,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 86.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $177.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMZN traded 74.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 69.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.20B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 75.25M with a Short Ratio of 81.18M, compared to 77.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 34 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 43 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 37 analysts expect revenue to total $155.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.63B to a low estimate of $130.4B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.41B, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.17B, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.41B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $520.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.82B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 47 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $596.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $633.93B and the low estimate is $553.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.