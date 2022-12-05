In spite of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:HII) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) closed at $240.68 up 4.24% from its previous closing price of $230.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 802953 shares were traded. HII stock price reached its highest trading level at $241.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $229.13.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $245.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $315.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $315 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Wyatt D R sold 400 shares for $229.75 per share. The transaction valued at 91,900 led to the insider holds 20,554 shares of the business.

Boykin Jennifer R. sold 2,614 shares of HII for $598,606 on Jun 11. The Ex VP, President NNS now owns 7,447 shares after completing the transaction at $229.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Green Edgar A III, who serves as the Ex VP, Pres. HII Technical Sol of the company, sold 4,222 shares for $207.99 each. As a result, the insider received 878,127 and left with 5,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HII has reached a high of $260.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $176.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HII has traded an average of 420.00K shares per day and 493.24k over the past ten days. A total of 40.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.99M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 641.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 761.75k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HII is 4.96, from 4.23 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84. The current Payout Ratio is 32.90% for HII, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.78 and a low estimate of $3.14, while EPS last year was $3.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.8, with high estimates of $4.19 and low estimates of $3.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.6 and $14.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.14. EPS for the following year is $17.66, with 12 analysts recommending between $18.49 and $15.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.52B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.24B and the low estimate is $10.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.