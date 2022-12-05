In spite of Illumina Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Illumina Inc.’s stock clocked out at $218.76, down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $220.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086768 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $211.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ILMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 132.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on October 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $270 from $220 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $170 to $250.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $230.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 25, 2022, with a $230 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Aravanis Alexander sold 361 shares for $218.00 per share. The transaction valued at 78,698 led to the insider holds 2,857 shares of the business.

Hoyt Aimee L sold 1,294 shares of ILMN for $289,403 on Nov 07. The SVP, Chief People Officer now owns 3,418 shares after completing the transaction at $223.65 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, TOUSI SUSAN H, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $223.65 each. As a result, the insider received 111,825 and left with 40,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $428.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 214.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 243.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ILMN traded 1.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 4.37M, compared to 4.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.73B and the low estimate is $4.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.