In spite of Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) closed at $60.52 up 10.10% from its previous closing price of $54.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 747693 shares were traded. PLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.

On July 23, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Phillips Keith D. sold 7,324 shares for $62.64 per share. The transaction valued at 458,751 led to the insider holds 128,982 shares of the business.

Phillips Keith D. sold 6,164 shares of PLL for $350,039 on Oct 21. The President and CEO now owns 120,259 shares after completing the transaction at $56.79 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Brindle Patrick, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 4,491 shares for $66.97 each. As a result, the insider received 300,779 and left with 37,957 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLL has reached a high of $79.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLL has traded an average of 447.20K shares per day and 402.08k over the past ten days. A total of 18.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.40M. Insiders hold about 3.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.61% stake in the company. Shares short for PLL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 2.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.21% and a Short% of Float of 12.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.53 and -$0.42.