In the case of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN), what’s next?

The closing price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) was $7.55 for the day, down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $7.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3424544 shares were traded. AQN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AQN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Algonquin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 114.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQN has reached a high of $16.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.20.

Shares Statistics:

AQN traded an average of 4.39M shares per day over the past three months and 6.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 678.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 673.23M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.79% stake in the company. Shares short for AQN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24M with a Short Ratio of 20.30M, compared to 21.33M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.61, AQN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $649M to a low estimate of $524.28M. As of the current estimate, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s year-ago sales were $528.58M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $715.85M, an increase of 20.40% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $792M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $640.54M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.