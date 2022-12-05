In the case of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT), what’s next?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) closed the day trading at $32.14 down -3.05% from the previous closing price of $33.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837687 shares were traded. EAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares for $31.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,765 led to the insider holds 32,421 shares of the business.

Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares of EAT for $15,130 on Nov 04. The SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s now owns 32,921 shares after completing the transaction at $30.26 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Badgley Rick, who serves as the EVP & Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $29.66 each. As a result, the insider received 296,600 and left with 37,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $44.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EAT traded about 842.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EAT traded about 698.14k shares per day. A total of 43.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.09M. Shares short for EAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 3.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.89% and a Short% of Float of 17.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.48 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $933.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $945.2M to a low estimate of $921.74M. As of the current estimate, Brinker International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.28M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $4.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.