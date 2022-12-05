In the case of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG), what’s next?

The closing price of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) was $24.96 for the day, down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $25.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1022923 shares were traded. GLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $29 from $23 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $19.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Golar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLNG has reached a high of $30.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.94.

Shares Statistics:

GLNG traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.89M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GLNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $155M to a low estimate of $58M. As of the current estimate, Golar LNG Limited’s year-ago sales were $100.36M, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.42M, a decrease of -11.00% less than the figure of -$3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $263M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $287.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $451.76M, down -36.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $579.84M and the low estimate is $231M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.