In the case of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), what’s next?

The closing price of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) was $16.54 for the day, down -0.48% from the previous closing price of $16.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8519687 shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.10.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NCLH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 34.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 32.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $14 from $20 previously.

On October 12, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Del Rio Frank J sold 58,072 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,639 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kempa Mark sold 25,000 shares of NCLH for $463,425 on Nov 15. The EVP & CFO now owns 197,651 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Farkas Daniel S, who serves as the EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y of the company, sold 44,000 shares for $17.93 each. As a result, the insider received 788,700 and left with 231,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $23.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.69.

Shares Statistics:

NCLH traded an average of 21.17M shares per day over the past three months and 9.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 420.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 42.2M with a Short Ratio of 43.62M, compared to 39.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.01% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$2.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.93 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.4. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $198.42M, an estimated increase of 698.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B, an increase of 200.20% less than the figure of $698.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.99M, up 631.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.61B and the low estimate is $7.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.